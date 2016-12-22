Pages Navigation Menu

Taraba workers to embark on strike over salary arrears Thursday

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in News | 0 comments

TARABA State workers have said that they would begin protest on Thursday over the instability of the state government to pay salaries, gratuity and pension of state and local government workers. The workers under the aegis of Joint Public Service Negotiating Council, JPSNC, said they would also be protesting the non-implementation of annual increments and […]

