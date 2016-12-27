Tears Flow as Soldier Who Was Killed In Sambisa Forest Buried In Maiduguri
Tears flow as gallant Nigerian soldier, Sergeant Aliyu Bello, who was killed by suspected Boko Haram fighters during a recent operation in Sambisa forest, has been laid to rest.
The slain officer was buried yesterday, 26th of December, 2016 at the military cemetery in Maimalari barracks in Maiduguri, Borno state.
His colleagues, a few family members and top military officials were present at the burial ceremony to pay their last respect to the fallen hero.
May his soul rest in peace.
