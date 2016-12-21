Tears Flows as 12 School Children Killed by Speeding Vehicle are Buried in Gombe (Photo)

A speeding pick-up van has killed at least 12 children after it rammed into a procession of the students marking the birthday of Prophet Muhammad in a town in Gombe state on Thursday.

The event was staged by hundreds of Islamiya School pupils some of whom came from neighbouring villages.

Speaking to DailyTrust, a witness who craved for anonymity, said the driver was coming from Gombe on a high speed when he lost control and ran into the Maulud procession.

The eyewitness who disclosed that he counted about 20 corpses, and that over 30 children were injured and taken to the Cottage Hospital in Malam Sidi, added that angry mob killed the driver and set the vehicle ablaze before police arrived the scene.

Confirming the incident, the Gombe State Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Ahmed Usamn, said the accident occurred at 12 noon when a driver travelling alone in his car from Gombe to Bajoga lost control and ran into the children procession.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayer for 12 of the children that lost their lives was held around 5:00pm at the premises of the Cottage Hospital, Malam Sidi.

The medical officer-in-charge of the Cottage Hospital, Malam Sidi, Dr.Ibrahim Dawaki, said that 24 injured victims were brought to the hospital, adding that 12 of them who were critically injured, had been taken to Gombe for further medical attention.