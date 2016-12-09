TECNO WinPad 2 (Read The Unbiased Review)

TECNO mobile has continued its relentless and exciting march to the top of the mobile technology market by launching the TECNO WinPad 2, its second flagship tablet. The WinPad 2 is a remarkable step-up on last year’s TECNO WinPad 10 with improved specifications and hardware upgrades.

What do you look out for when trying to buy a tablet? Beautiful, sleek and compact design? Super-fast speed? Long lasting battery power? The ability to multi-task efficiently without losing any steam? How about pricing and value for your money? The TECNO WinPad 2 is a sure winner on all of these and more and delivers excellent value for professionals, students and other leisure users. Throw in the pack is a detachable keyboard which makes navigation much faster and less tedious and we are looking at the modern tablet for today’s users.

DISPLAY AND DESIGN

The TECNO WINPAD 2 is a smart, metallic and relatively lightweight two-in- one device that gives users the double delight of one product serving as both a tablet and a PC. It has a pre-installed Windows 10 operating system offering a seamless and easy Windows experience even for first time users.

The 10.1“ high definition screen with 1280*800 IPS resolution offers crystal clear viewing delight and an extremely pleasurable experience when browsing the net, watching movies or simply playing games on the device. It offers a 10 Dots Multi touch screen effect making its responsiveness second to none and extremely fast .The TECNO WinPad 2 has a 9.2mm thick, compact design and actually feels lightweight giving you the mobility of a tablet and functionality of a notebook all wrapped in one package.

POWER AND PERFORMANCE

The TECNO WinPad 2 is powered by 64-bit Intel Quad core processor and 2GB RAM. This gives it super power and speed to easily handle multiple functions at a time with minimal energy consumption and guaranteed performance satisfaction. Most tablets have hitches when been multitasked but these are completely eliminated in the WinPad 2 and the tablet can access multiple applications at the same time without a compromise on speed or efficiency.

In terms of battery power, the TECNO WinPad 2 roars with a 7000mAh battery capacity which is a marked improvement on last year TECNO WinPad 10 flagship, providing up to 10 whole hours of battery life on a single charge; much higher than most tabs presently in the market.

CAMERA AND CONNECTIVITY

The Tecno WinPad 2 comes with two cameras, a 5MP rear camera with auto focus and a 2MP front camera. The WinPad 2 also supports 3G LTE/Wifi networks and is equipped with 3 comprehensive USB ports, a mini HDMI and a micro SD. It also has a detachable keyboard providing easy navigation and a PC experience especially for gamers and has an HDMI cable port enabling users to connect to an external screen

PRICING AND AVAILABILITY

The TECNO WinPad 2 is available in Nigeria across all the leading stores in the country at a very affordable price compared to other tablet PCs. The device ticks all the right boxes and is an excellent device for the modern user creating an awesome office experience for the consummate professional and a cutting edge experience for all users.

GENERAL FEATURES OF THE WINPAD 2

Operating System Windows 10

Processor Intel Atom x5-Z8350 Cherry Trail Quad Core 1.92 GHz processor

Network WCDMA/GSM

Display 10.1” 1280*800 IPS

Camera 5.0MP AF Rear Camera / 2.0 MP Front Camera

Memory 64 GB eMMC + 2GB DDR3L

Battery Power 7000mAh/4.35 V

Sensor G-sensor,Hall sensor

