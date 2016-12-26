Teenager caught stealing chickens, stripped naked, beaten and paraded (Photos)
A teenager was caught stealing chickens yesterday in Ikorodu, Lagos.
The chicken was then hung on his neck, he was beaten, stripped naked and paraded. More photos after the cut…
