Teenager docked for allegedly raping 11-year-old girl, gets N300,000 bail
“The accused was caught by the victim’s mother who heard the cry of the daughter and rushed to the scene.”
The post Teenager docked for allegedly raping 11-year-old girl, gets N300,000 bail appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG