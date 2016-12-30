Tekno Makes Billboard List Of Artists To Watch Out For In 2017
Billboard has named Tekno as an artist to look out for in the coming year. The popular entertainment media brand listed the Nigerian singer in its published article on 10 Hip-Hop and R&B Artists to Watch In 2017. Tekno already has a number of hits in Nigeria, and Columbia Records took note, throwing its weight behind this agile, elastic-voiced …
