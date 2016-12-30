Tekno Miles, Wizkid Top Sound City MVP 2016 Awards

Augustine Kelechi, known as “Tekno Miles’’ took away three awards at the Sound City MVP Awards, held on Thursday night at the Eko Hotel and suites, Lagos.

The singer, songwriter, producer, performer and dancer, from Ebonyi, won in three categories – Digital artiste of the year, Song of the Year and Listeners Choice of the Year, all from his album “Pana’’.

Ayodeji Balogun known as “Wizkid’’ a recording artiste, songwriter and performer, took home two awards, Artiste of the Year and Best Male Artiste of the Year.

Other winners at the award ceremony are Best Female Artiste, won by Yemi Alade, an afro pop singer; Best Hip Hop Artiste by Cassper Nyovest, a recording artiste and producer from South Africa.

Best Pop Artiste went to Anidugbe Daniel known as “Kiss Daniel’’, a recording artiste and Olamide Adedeji known as “Olamide’’ and Oluwatobi Ojosipe, known as “Wande Coal’’ won Best Collaboration Artistes.

The Video of the Year went to Aje-Alikiba, which was directed by Meji Alabi, and the Best Group and duo was won by Bien-Aime Baraza Alusa known as Sauti Sol, he is from Kenya.

Best New Artiste- was taken away by Afrobeat singer, Oluwatosin Ajibade known as “Mr Eazi’’; and African Producer of the Year was won by Themba Sekowe known as “Dj Maphorisa’’, a South African.

The Viewers’ Choice Award was taken by Folarin Falana, Nigerian actor, songs writer and rapper known as “Falz’’ the song “Mr Soldier’’ which featured Simisola Ogunleye known as “Simi’’.

Performers at the event are Olamide, Lil Kesh, Patoranking, Tekno Miles, Simi, Reekado Banks and Venessa Mdee and others.

Many that attended the show said they were not disappointed about the quality of the show and were satisfied with those who won awards.

The Eko Expo Center was packaged full as people especially the youths said they thoroughly enjoyed the show. (NAN)

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

