‘Tekno, Wizkid steal the show…’ | Here is the full list of winners at the #SoundcityMVP2016 awards – YNaija
|
YNaija
|
'Tekno, Wizkid steal the show…' | Here is the full list of winners at the #SoundcityMVP2016 awards
YNaija
The maiden edition of the Soundcity MVP Awards Festival held at the Expo Centre, Eko Hotel & Suites Lagos, Nigeria. It was a night to remember for Tekno Miles as he bagged three awards. Tekno won the Song of the Year with “Pana”. Wizkid went home with …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG