'Tekno, Wizkid steal the show…' | Here is the full list of winners at the #SoundcityMVP2016 awards

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Entertainment


YNaija

'Tekno, Wizkid steal the show…' | Here is the full list of winners at the #SoundcityMVP2016 awards
YNaija
The maiden edition of the Soundcity MVP Awards Festival held at the Expo Centre, Eko Hotel & Suites Lagos, Nigeria. It was a night to remember for Tekno Miles as he bagged three awards. Tekno won the Song of the Year with “Pana”. Wizkid went home with …

