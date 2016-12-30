Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Temidayo Adeleke’s fiance Toluwanimi Osinowo pens emotional tribute

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Temidayo Adeleke, who was buried in Lagos yesterday, and fiance, Toluwanimi Osinowo, were to get married next year February when her houseboy cut short her life on the 20th December 2016.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

In an emotional tribute to the woman of his dream, Temidayo Adeleke’s fiance, Toluwanimi Osinowo bared his heartbroken soul. Read the emotional tribute below:

Dayo, you were amazing. I loved you deeply. I miss you. 

I felt at home wherever you were. It didn’t matter where, as long as you were there, I felt at home – I was happy. I needed you so much that when we fought (usually my fault), everything paused. The Bible says a man must leave father and mother and cleave to his wife. We had done the leaving, but the cleaving was not to be.

“Baby, you were a better person than me – an answer to a specific prayer. Being with you made me a better man. You were truly a Proverbs 31 woman. A treasure found by an undeserving man. I told you that you were an angel from God to me, and I thank God for sending you into my life. You were the biggest earthly expression of God’s grace(His undeserved, unearned and unmerited favour) in my life.

“I don’t pretend to understand why this happened. But I trust that Our God, Our Yahweh Elohim, who rules in the affairs of men let this happen for His reason. Dayo is with her Abba, my Abba, our Abba.”

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.