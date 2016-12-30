Temidayo Adeleke’s fiance Toluwanimi Osinowo pens emotional tribute
In an emotional tribute to the woman of his dream, Temidayo Adeleke’s fiance, Toluwanimi Osinowo bared his heartbroken soul. Read the emotional tribute below:
Dayo, you were amazing. I loved you deeply. I miss you.
I felt at home wherever you were. It didn’t matter where, as long as you were there, I felt at home – I was happy. I needed you so much that when we fought (usually my fault), everything paused. The Bible says a man must leave father and mother and cleave to his wife. We had done the leaving, but the cleaving was not to be.
“Baby, you were a better person than me – an answer to a specific prayer. Being with you made me a better man. You were truly a Proverbs 31 woman. A treasure found by an undeserving man. I told you that you were an angel from God to me, and I thank God for sending you into my life. You were the biggest earthly expression of God’s grace(His undeserved, unearned and unmerited favour) in my life.
“I don’t pretend to understand why this happened. But I trust that Our God, Our Yahweh Elohim, who rules in the affairs of men let this happen for His reason. Dayo is with her Abba, my Abba, our Abba.”
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG