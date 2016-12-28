Tension in Abia community over gunmen attack

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA—Tension is brewing in Uratta Umuoha community in Isiala Ngwa North council area of Abia State as yet-to-be identified gunmen killed three natives of the community.

It was gathered that no fewer than 10 natives of the community, who sustained bullet wounds, are receiving medical attention in an undisclosed hospital.

The gunmen had last week invaded the community, but were resisted by residents who caught one of them while others escaped. The arrested gunman was allegedly killed by youths of the community who also set a motorcycle he was trying to escape with ablaze.

Trouble started for the community when the gang, on Christmas day, regrouped and in a commando-like manner, shot at any member of the community on sight. When they left, about three residents were found dead while scores of others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Fearing a return of the gunmen, residents are fleeing the community in droves. A native of the community, who simply gave his name as Eze said he has evacuated his family to a neighbouring community and urged the security agencies to secure lives and properties in the area.

When contacted, the Abia State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Ogbonnaya Nta said he was yet to know about the incident, promised to get back to Vanguard as soon as he gets in touch with the DPO, Isiala Ngwa North Division. He was yet to do so as at the time of filing this report.

