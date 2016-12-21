Pages Navigation Menu

Tension in Delta as gunmen kidnap Ovie of Agbarha-Warri

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in News | 0 comments

gunmennn

There is palpable tension in Warri as unknown gunmen have kidnapped the Ovie of Agbrha-Warri Kingdom, HRM. Orifi Orhovwagbarha Agbarha-Ide Ememo II. No member of the Agbarha-Warri Traditional Council of Chiefs agreed to speak to DAILY POST over the matter. However, the Delta State Acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka confirmed the report […]

