Tension in Edo APC as Court remands Osakpanwa in prison – Vanguard

Tension in Edo APC as Court remands Osakpanwa in prison
Edo State Youth leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Osakpanwa Eriyo and another chieftain of the party, Sunday Osagbona, were yesterday arraigned before the Oredo Magistrate Court Benin City for alleged conspiracy and attempted …
