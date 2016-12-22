Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tension In Enugu As Pro-Biafra Supporters Protest Against Buhari’s Visit (Photo)

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Tension in Enugu state as members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) embarked on a protest on Thursday in agitation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to the region today.

tension-in-enugu-as-pro-biafra-supporters-protest-against-buharis-visit-photo-2

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

President Buhari is set to visit Enugu for an economic and security summit alongside former president Olusegun Obasanjo.tension-in-enugu-as-pro-biafra-supporters-protest-against-buharis-visit-photo-3
The summit chaired by former minister of power Barth Nnaji will focus of insecurities in the region and possible ways of curbing them.tension-in-enugu-as-pro-biafra-supporters-protest-against-buharis-visit-photo-4 tension-in-enugu-as-pro-biafra-supporters-protest-against-buharis-visit-photo-5

The post Tension In Enugu As Pro-Biafra Supporters Protest Against Buhari’s Visit (Photo) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.