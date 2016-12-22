Tension In Enugu As Pro-Biafra Supporters Protest Against Buhari’s Visit (Photo)
Tension in Enugu state as members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) embarked on a protest on Thursday in agitation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to the region today.
President Buhari is set to visit Enugu for an economic and security summit alongside former president Olusegun Obasanjo.
The summit chaired by former minister of power Barth Nnaji will focus of insecurities in the region and possible ways of curbing them.
