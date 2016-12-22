Tension In Enugu As Pro-Biafra Supporters Protest Against Buhari’s Visit (Photo)

Tension in Enugu state as members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) embarked on a protest on Thursday in agitation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to the region today. Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share President Buhari is set to visit Enugu for an economic and security summit alongside former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

The summit chaired by former minister of power Barth Nnaji will focus of insecurities in the region and possible ways of curbing them.

The post Tension In Enugu As Pro-Biafra Supporters Protest Against Buhari’s Visit (Photo) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

