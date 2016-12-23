Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Terrifying moment a man finds a deadly 12ft python in his WASHING MACHINE – Daily Mail

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Daily Mail

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Terrifying moment a man finds a deadly 12ft python in his WASHING MACHINE
Daily Mail
A man was given the shock of his life when he opened his washing machine to find a 12ft long python lurking within. Korncharoon Roekchai, from Chachoengsao, Thailand, opened the machine's door to put some washing on when he was confronted by the …
Massive python snake caught in a washing machine (photo/video)NAIJ.COM

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.