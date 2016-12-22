Pages Navigation Menu

Teva: Israeli drugmaker fined $519m in US for foreign bribes

Posted on Dec 22, 2016

The case included bribes by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to a high-ranking Russian government official.

Israeli generic drug giant Teva will pay $519 million to settle US charges of bribery of foreign officials to win business in Russia, Ukraine and Mexico, US officials announced Thursday.

The case included bribes by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to a "high-ranking Russian government" official who used his authority to boost sales of one Teva drug, resulting in more than $200 million in illicit profits for Teva and about $65 million for the Russian official, the Justice Department said.

