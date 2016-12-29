Tevez moves to China

Ex-Manchester City and United striker Carlos Tevez has signed for Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua, the club confirmed on Thursday. Shanghai have signed the Argentina forward, 32, from Boca Juniors but no details were given over the contract. Shanghai, coached by ex-Brighton boss Gus Poyet, are reported to have agreed a deal worth £40m […]

The post Tevez moves to China appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

