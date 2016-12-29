Tevez moves to China
Ex-Manchester City and United striker Carlos Tevez has signed for Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua, the club confirmed on Thursday. Shanghai have signed the Argentina forward, 32, from Boca Juniors but no details were given over the contract. Shanghai, coached by ex-Brighton boss Gus Poyet, are reported to have agreed a deal worth £40m […]
The post Tevez moves to China appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG