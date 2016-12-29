Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tevez moves to China

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Ex-Manchester City and United striker Carlos Tevez has signed for Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua, the club confirmed on Thursday. Shanghai have signed the Argentina forward, 32, from Boca Juniors but no details were given over the contract. Shanghai, coached by ex-Brighton boss Gus Poyet, are reported to have agreed a deal worth £40m […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Tevez moves to China appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.