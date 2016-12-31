Thank you’ Ban resounds as he bids UN farewell

UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon bid goodbye to staff and Permanent Representatives at UN Headquarters in New York on Friday, being his last official working day as the UN scribe. The Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York reports that Ban, whose 10-year tenure comes to an end on Dec. 31, was…

The post Thank you’ Ban resounds as he bids UN farewell appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

