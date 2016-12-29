Thank you for the SA music this year, Hlaudi

We cannot deny, 2016 has been THE year for South African music, and next year will just get better. Some of our greatest music has come from artists who have shone bright in 2016. The Daily Vox rounds up five people who have done great things for South African music this year.

Hlaudi Motsoeneng

Okay we know you’re sceptical, but hear us out. Hlaudi is first on our list because he did something no other South African has done for the local industry: he has created a space for SA music on air. In May this year, the SABC announced they would have a trial period of three months in which their 18 stations played 90% local content. This ultimately opened up the industry for more local content to get airplay, be produced and be competitive.

Black Coffee

This year he shone bright at the BET Awards in Los Angeles where he scooped Best International Act – Africa. He beat the likes of AKA, Cassper Nyovest, Diamond Platnumz, MzVee, Serge Beynaud, Wizkid and Yemi Alade. He is the first South African to take home the award. In April, he rocked crowds at one of the USA’s biggest music festivals, Coachella.

Congratulations Dj Black Coffee on yo Best International Act award @BET Los Angeles …. pic.twitter.com/zIZwloJ1Tu — Spha Gumede (@Spha_Gruffy) June 28, 2016

Sketchy Bongo

The Durban-born producer started off working out of a studio at home. This where he produced some of the greatest music to come out of the country like Let You Know and Back to the Beach, which were released last year but gave way to his deal with Ultra and Sony Music in the USA. He and the creative collective from Durban, The Wolf Pack were flames this year and cannot wait for more good stuff next year.

Congratulations to sketchy bongo, for landing a record deal with ultra and Sony Music. This guy is working hard! — S’phamandla Hlengwa (@SphaHlengwa_DBN) April 12, 2016

Babes Wodumo

Wololo is officially the anthem of 2016 – there is no denying that. It was named dance song of the year by iTunes and also inspired #FeesMustFall students this year.

Students sing “Blade is full of sh*t. He woke up one morning and decided to increase fees.” #fees2017 #OccupyUnionBuildings pic.twitter.com/ECpkD6yRVv — Rumana Akoob (@RumanaAkoob) October 20, 2016

In a short time, Babes became south Africa’s bae, and released her first album, Ggom Queen vol.1 with 15 tracks.

I’ve been waiting a long time to say this… MY ALBUM IS OUT TODAY! in all Music stores #thank you Westink ❤❤❤❤ #wololosongoftheyear pic.twitter.com/vT0W2ueoaT — Bongekile simelane (@BABESWODUMO) December 7, 2016

Cassper Nyovest

Before he boycotted Twitter when Minnie got engaged, Cassper filled up one of the biggest stadiums in the country, Orlando stadium in October. He moved from a 20, 000-seater at the Dome last year to a 40, 000-seater stadium full of people who came to see him, Emtee, Riky Rick, Babes Wodumo and Wizkid. His next mission is to fill up FNB Stadium next year.

Featured image via Wikimedia Commons

The post Thank you for the SA music this year, Hlaudi appeared first on The Daily Vox.

This post was syndicated from The Daily Vox. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

