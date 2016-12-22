Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

That Sultan’s Excuse for the Killing of Ndigbo in Northern Nigeria

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Opinion | 0 comments

The Sultan of Sokoto’s recent visit to Enugu State where he went to felicitate with Enugu Rangers as champions of the 2015/2016 NPFL season has been described by a section of the media and some commentators as a bridge-building one. But then, is it really? In as much as the visit is commendable, the Sultan […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post That Sultan’s Excuse for the Killing of Ndigbo in Northern Nigeria appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.