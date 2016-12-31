Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The 2016 fashion year in review – Guardian

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Guardian

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
The 2016 fashion year in review
Guardian
As the fashion year and the year in general is coming to a close, it is important to reflect on the defining events that have positively shaped the Nigerian fashion community through its runway, designs and lookbooks. Although still considered a baby

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.