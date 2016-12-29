Pages Navigation Menu

The 2016 Headies Rookie Of the Year is Mayorkun – Nigerian Entertainment Today

The 2016 Headies Rookie Of the Year is Mayorkun
He defeated Mz. Kiss, Terry Apala, Dice Ailes and DMW label mate, Dremo to win the prize. Mayorkun arrived in style for the 2016 Headies in Lagos. Credit: Thenetng. Mayorkun has been announced as the 2016 Headies Rookie Of the Year. He defeated Mz.

