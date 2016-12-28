The best and worst performing assets of 2016
From Brexit to Donald Trump to the S&P 500 Index’s worst-ever first month, the past year was anything but quiet for investors. The tumult provided pain and opportunity alike, so as 2016 draws to a close, it’s time to tally up the best- and worst -performing assets across the globe this year. World Equity Indices…
The post The best and worst performing assets of 2016 appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG