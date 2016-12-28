The best and worst performing assets of 2016

From Brexit to Donald Trump to the S&P 500 Index’s worst-ever first month, the past year was anything but quiet for investors. The tumult provided pain and opportunity alike, so as 2016 draws to a close, it’s time to tally up the best- and worst -performing assets across the globe this year. World Equity Indices…

This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post The best and worst performing assets of 2016 appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

