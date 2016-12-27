South Africa: Suspects Lead to Missing Policeman’s Body – AllAfrica.com



South Africa: Suspects Lead to Missing Policeman's Body
AllAfrica.com
Two suspects have led police to the body of one of their own policemen who was reported missing on Christmas Eve on Tuesday morning in Atlantis. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the two suspects were found in possession of the …
Prostitutes bust after cop's fatal ambush
2 men arrested in connection with officer Deon Dumas murder
Body of policeman who went missing on Christmas Eve found
