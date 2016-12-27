Pages Navigation Menu

South Africa: Suspects Lead to Missing Policeman’s Body – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in Africa


iAfrica.com

South Africa: Suspects Lead to Missing Policeman's Body
AllAfrica.com
Two suspects have led police to the body of one of their own policemen who was reported missing on Christmas Eve on Tuesday morning in Atlantis. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the two suspects were found in possession of the …
Prostitutes bust after cop's fatal ambushIndependent Online
2 men arrested in connection with officer Deon Dumas murderEyewitness News
Body of policeman who went missing on Christmas Eve foundZimbabwe Star
Times LIVE –Citizen
all 10 news articles »

