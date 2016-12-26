Pages Navigation Menu

The Cross Rivers State Governors Ball set to Take Calabar by storm ahead of Calabar Carnival Festivities | Tomorrow, December 27th

This Christmas, Cross Rivers state government kicks off its annual Calabar Carnival festivities with an exciting new event, the first ever annual Governors Ball. Hosted by His Excellency the executive Governor Prof. Dr. Benedict Ayade is set to host people from all around the nation and the international community at large at the Governors Ball tomorrow. […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

