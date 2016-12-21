Pages Navigation Menu

The Federal System, Cattle Rearing and the Nigerian Army

From 1967, Nigeria has been operating a federal system of government. Under civilian rule, that has ensured that power is dispersed between the Federal, State and Local governments. Each layer of government have their own powers distinct from the other. State governments have the power to regulate economic activity and commerce within its state borders.…

