THE FIGHT AGAINST RIGHTS ABUSE

Globally, cases of human rights abuses have become a major concern to world leaders, policymakers, civil society groups and human rights activists. Every now and then, the rights of people are frequently abused and violated with impunity. Ironically, these abuses are meted out by those saddled with the constitutional responsibility of protecting these inalienable rights. […]

The post THE FIGHT AGAINST RIGHTS ABUSE appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

