THE FIGHT AGAINST RIGHTS ABUSE
Globally, cases of human rights abuses have become a major concern to world leaders, policymakers, civil society groups and human rights activists. Every now and then, the rights of people are frequently abused and violated with impunity. Ironically, these abuses are meted out by those saddled with the constitutional responsibility of protecting these inalienable rights. […]
The post THE FIGHT AGAINST RIGHTS ABUSE appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG