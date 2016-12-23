Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

THE FIGHT AGAINST RIGHTS ABUSE

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Editorial, News | 0 comments

Globally, cases of human rights abuses have become a major concern to world leaders, policymakers, civil society groups and human rights activists. Every now and then, the rights of people are frequently abused and violated with impunity. Ironically, these abuses are meted out by those saddled with the constitutional responsibility of protecting these inalienable rights. […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post THE FIGHT AGAINST RIGHTS ABUSE appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.