The Film Blog: The Wedding Party is only just getting started

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in Nollywood | 0 comments

One record smashed. Then, another. And now, this. And only a week and a half after release. And the word of mouth is only getting stronger. At this rate, in a matter of weeks, we’ll be looking a record for the highest grossing film in Nollywood history. What a time.

