The Film Blog: The Wedding Party is only just getting started

One record smashed. Then, another. And now, this. And only a week and a half after release. And the word of mouth is only getting stronger. At this rate, in a matter of weeks, we’ll be looking a record for the highest grossing film in Nollywood history. What a time.

This post The Film Blog: The Wedding Party is only just getting started appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

