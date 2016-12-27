The Film Blog: The Wedding Party is only just getting started
One record smashed. Then, another. And now, this. And only a week and a half after release. And the word of mouth is only getting stronger. At this rate, in a matter of weeks, we’ll be looking a record for the highest grossing film in Nollywood history. What a time.
This post The Film Blog: The Wedding Party is only just getting started appeared first on YNaija.
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG