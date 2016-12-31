Pages Navigation Menu

The Film Blog: The Wedding Party just broke the biggest record of them all

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in Nollywood | 0 comments

Highest grossing film in Nigerian cinema history. Bar none. No qualifiers. No caveats. 200 million naira. Easily surpassing previous record holder, A Trip To Jamaica. And only 2 weeks after release. What. A. Time.

