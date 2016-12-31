The Film Blog: The Wedding Party just broke the biggest record of them all

Highest grossing film in Nigerian cinema history. Bar none. No qualifiers. No caveats. 200 million naira. Easily surpassing previous record holder, A Trip To Jamaica. And only 2 weeks after release. What. A. Time.

