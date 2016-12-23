The Film Blog: The Wedding Party smashes another record – YNaija
|
YNaija
|
The Film Blog: The Wedding Party smashes another record
YNaija
Apparently not content with breaking the Nigerian opening weekend gross record, The Wedding Party has gone ahead to break the opening week record, with a gross of 66 million naira. c0ydl4gxgaaugmj Given that the movie has some of the strongest word …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG