The Film Blog: The Wedding Party smashes another record – YNaija

Dec 23, 2016


YNaija

The Film Blog: The Wedding Party smashes another record
YNaija
Apparently not content with breaking the Nigerian opening weekend gross record, The Wedding Party has gone ahead to break the opening week record, with a gross of 66 million naira. c0ydl4gxgaaugmj Given that the movie has some of the strongest word …

