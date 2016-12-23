Pages Navigation Menu

The founder of Bitcoin Foundation and Forbes columnist will visit Blockchain Conference in Tallinn

In March of the coming year blockchain developers and entrepreneurs will get together at Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Tallinn to listen to the founding director of Bitcoin Foundation, fintech columnist with Forbes Magazine Jon Matonis. The independent cryptocurrency and blockchain analyst whose career has included influential posts at VISA International and fintech companies will speak

