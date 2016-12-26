The Glory : Olamide drops 6th studio album – Vanguard
|
FINANCIAL WATCH
|
The Glory : Olamide drops 6th studio album
Vanguard
Singer Olamide has released his 6th studio album “THE GLORY”. The album droped on the 26th of December same day as his OLIC3 concert. The self-styled “Badoo” broke the news to his over 1.5 million followers on Instagram. Fans are already hyped …
#TheGlory: Twitter Reacts As Olamide Releases 6th Album On Boxing Day
Olamide releases 6th album on Boxing Day – The Glory
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG