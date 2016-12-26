Pages Navigation Menu

The Glory : Olamide drops 6th studio album – Vanguard

The Glory : Olamide drops 6th studio album
Vanguard
Singer Olamide has released his 6th studio album “THE GLORY”. The album droped on the 26th of December same day as his OLIC3 concert. The self-styled “Badoo” broke the news to his over 1.5 million followers on Instagram. Fans are already hyped …
