The Glory : Olamide drops 6th studio album

Singer Olamide has released his 6th studio album “THE GLORY”. The album droped on the 26th of December same day as his OLIC3 concert.

The self-styled “Badoo” broke the news to his over 1.5 million followers on Instagram. Fans are already hyped about the news from the comments on Olamide’s Instagram page.

The 15 songs and 1 bonus single album features the likes of ‘Wande Coal, Phyno, Burna Boy, So Sick, Akuchi and YBNL’s new rapper Davolee’.

Olamide came into limelight with his monster hit “Eni-Duro” in 2011 and has gone on to release other chart-topping tracks.

The post The Glory : Olamide drops 6th studio album appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

