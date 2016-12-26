Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Glory : Olamide drops 6th studio album

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Singer Olamide has released his 6th studio album “THE GLORY”.  The album droped on the 26th of December same day as his OLIC3 concert.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The self-styled “Badoo” broke the news to his over 1.5 million followers on Instagram. Fans are already hyped about the news from the comments on Olamide’s Instagram page.

Olamide

The 15 songs and 1 bonus single album features the likes of ‘Wande Coal, Phyno, Burna Boy, So Sick, Akuchi and YBNL’s new rapper Davolee’.

Olamide came into limelight with his monster hit “Eni-Duro” in 2011 and has gone on to release other chart-topping tracks.

The post The Glory : Olamide drops 6th studio album appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.