Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“The law should take its natural course” – Saraki on Arrest of his Aide by DSS

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in News | 0 comments

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Yusuph Olaniyonu, Senate President, Bukola Saraki has reacted to the report of his Special Adviser on Youth Matters, Ikenga Ugochinyere‘s arrest by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS). Saraki said that the law should take its natural course. The statement read: The attention of […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.