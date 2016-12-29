[The Legislative Blog]: Senator Dino Melaye shares insights for living in 2017 (WATCH)
Senator Dino Melaye, the prayer warrior. Senator Dino Melaye, the prophet. Senator Dino Melaye, the motivational speaker. Here’s ALL you need to live through 2017 according to Senator Dino Melaye, the wisest. Watch: My new year message part 1 A video posted by Dino Melaye (@dinomelaye) on Dec 28, 2016 at 4:25am PST My new […]
This post [The Legislative Blog]: Senator Dino Melaye shares insights for living in 2017 (WATCH) appeared first on YNaija.
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG