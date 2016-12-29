Pages Navigation Menu

[The Legislative Blog]: Senator Dino Melaye shares insights for living in 2017 (WATCH)

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Video | 0 comments

Senator Dino Melaye, the prayer warrior. Senator Dino Melaye, the prophet. Senator Dino Melaye, the motivational speaker. Here’s ALL you need to live through 2017 according to Senator Dino Melaye, the wisest. Watch: My new year message part 1 A video posted by Dino Melaye (@dinomelaye) on Dec 28, 2016 at 4:25am PST My new […]

This post appeared first on YNaija.

