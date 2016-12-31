The Media Blog: Mania Magazine returns – YNaija
|
YNaija
|
The Media Blog: Mania Magazine returns
YNaija
We probably shouldn't call it a return, seeing as they never officially “left” or went anywhere to begin with. But like we said before, their appearances now are fairly unpredictable, as they've quietly switched to a release schedule that's fully known …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG