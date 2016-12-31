Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Media Blog: Mania Magazine returns – YNaija

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments


YNaija

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
The Media Blog: Mania Magazine returns
YNaija
We probably shouldn't call it a return, seeing as they never officially “left” or went anywhere to begin with. But like we said before, their appearances now are fairly unpredictable, as they've quietly switched to a release schedule that's fully known

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.