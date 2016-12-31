The Misfit – Good Vibes Ft. D-Truce
Lagos-based hip-hop duo, THE MISFIT, made up of David Ibeh and Joel Prodigee is out with a new song titled GOOD VIBES. The song which features X3M Music’s act, D-Truce is a blend of Afro and new school Hip-Hop. The tune was produced by Vigho. Enjoy! DOWNLOAD The Misfit – Good Vibes Ft. D-Truce
This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG