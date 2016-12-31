Pages Navigation Menu

The Misfit – Good Vibes Ft. D-Truce

Lagos-based hip-hop duo, THE MISFIT, made up of David Ibeh and Joel Prodigee is out with a new song titled GOOD VIBES. The song which features X3M Music’s act, D-Truce is a blend of Afro and new school Hip-Hop. The tune was produced by Vigho. Enjoy! DOWNLOAD The Misfit – Good Vibes Ft. D-Truce

