The New EU Proposal to Force Stricter Regulations down Bitcoin’s Throat

The European Union has renewed calls for stricter cryptocurrency regulations. The recent proposal for amendment of existing anti-money laundering and terrorist financing regulations. Europe is one of the most prolific markets for cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency technology-based products and services. The proposal for the amendment of existing Directive (EU) 2015/849 believes that Bitcoin exchanges, due to … Continue reading The New EU Proposal to Force Stricter Regulations down Bitcoin’s Throat

The post The New EU Proposal to Force Stricter Regulations down Bitcoin’s Throat appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

