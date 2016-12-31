The Nigerian Paralympic Team is Y!/YNaija.com Person of the Year 2016
The editorial board of Y! – TV, Magazine & Online – today announced its pick for Person of the Year 2016 – and it is the Nigerian Paralympic team. Currently in its sixth year, the YNaija Person of the Year is awarded to individuals who have most visibly influenced the Nigerian society for good in […]
This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG