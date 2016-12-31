The Paralympic Team is Y!/YNaija.com Person of the Year 2016
The editorial board of Y! – TV, Magazine & Online – has announced its pick for Person of the Year 2016 – and it is the Nigerian Paralympic team. The Y!/YNaija.com Person of the Year is in its sixth year and is awarded to individuals who have most visibly influenced the Nigerian society for good in […]
This post The Paralympic Team is Y!/YNaija.com Person of the Year 2016 appeared first on YNaija.
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG