The Paralympic Team is Y!/YNaija.com Person of the Year 2016

The editorial board of Y! – TV, Magazine & Online – has announced its pick for Person of the Year 2016 – and it is the Nigerian Paralympic team. The Y!/YNaija.com Person of the Year is in its sixth year and is awarded to individuals who have most visibly influenced the Nigerian society for good in […]

This post The Paralympic Team is Y!/YNaija.com Person of the Year 2016 appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

