– The police threaten to arrest both buyers and sellers of fireworks – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
– The police threaten to arrest both buyers and sellers of fireworks
NAIJ.COM
The Nigerian police in Adamawa state have reiterated their ban on fireworks during the Christmas season. The spokesperson of the police command, Superintendent Othman Abubakar issued this warning in a statement given on Wednesday, December 21, …
Police ban use of fireworks across the country
Adamawa: Ban on Christmas fireworks still in force – Police
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG