– The police threaten to arrest both buyers and sellers of fireworks – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Dec 21, 2016


The Nigerian police in Adamawa state have reiterated their ban on fireworks during the Christmas season. The spokesperson of the police command, Superintendent Othman Abubakar issued this warning in a statement given on Wednesday, December 21, …
