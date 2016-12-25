[The Presidential Blog] Are we moving the Presidency in 2017?
Honestly. Because it is becoming increasingly difficult to understand. First it was the jaw-dropping NGN 1.05 billion allocated for presidential travels in 2017 and now we hear the Federal Government is proposing to spend NGN 2.38bn in 2017 on fueling and maintenance of the presidential jets. The same Presidential jets we thought we’d agreed to […]
This post [The Presidential Blog] Are we moving the Presidency in 2017? appeared first on YNaija.
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG