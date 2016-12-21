Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

[The Presidential Blog] On the new romance between the President and the legislature

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in Budget | 0 comments

So just yesterday, we told you that  President Muhammadu Buhari signed 8 bills into law after a 45-minute-long closed-door meeting between him and the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki. Today, Senator Ita Enang, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters has released a statement asking us to note the fact that this […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post [The Presidential Blog] On the new romance between the President and the legislature appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.