The Real Reason Why Women Cheat Will Shock You

According to a report by Dailystar, the real and common reason why women cheat has been revealed.

While men tend to play away because they are dissatisfied with their relationship, women play the field if they feel emotionally deprived.

There are many reasons for infidelity such as revenge, boredom, the thrill of sex with someone new. But experts say that a large majority of the time, motivations differ by gender.

Research has revealed that guys tend to cheat for more physical reasons – they’re not getting enough sex or they are sexually attracted to someone else.

But women often stray because they are looking to fill an emotional void.

“Women tell me, ‘I was lonely, not connected, I didn’t feel close to my partner, and I was taken for granted,’” said marriage and family therapist Winifred Reilly.

“They say they wanted to have someone who would look into their eyes and make them feel sexy again.”

Rutgers University biological anthropologist Helen Fisher, author of Why Him? Why Her? and Why We Love also revealed that women are more likely to fall in love with their extramarital partner.

Women are also more likely to cheat if their mothers cheated too, a new study reveals. A whopping 71% of cheating women revealed that their mother had also strayed.

The reason for this is complicated, but 66% of ladies said they felt they had “permission” to cheat because of their mothers transgressions.

The main reason for this is guilt, or lack thereof, as a further 78% felt their own acts of infidelity would be met with understanding from their mums.

The results come from a survey of 500 men and 500 women from IllicitEncounters.com, the UK’s leading dating website for married people.

But how many people cheat?

Men and women who are in monogamous relationships are, for the most part, faithful to each other.

But in a study of more than 1,000 couples one in five said they had cheated on their current partners at least once. The rate is higher among married men, where nearly half admit to being unfaithful at some point in their lives.

According to a study by extra-marital dating site Saphrina, adulterers are more likely to have an affair within the first five years of marriage. The infidelity website quizzed more than 300 of its British members about their sneaky habits.

It turns out that 27% of love rats had only been married for one to two years, while 36% had been betrothed for between three and five.