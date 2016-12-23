The Stars Of Jenifa’s Diary Perform Their Christmas Song

The cast of Jenifa’s Diary have teamed up with the production crew of the hit TV series, Scene One Productions to appreciate their fans and audience with a fun Christmas song. Directed by JJC SKILLZ, the video also features some of the new signing to the new S.O.P Records.

