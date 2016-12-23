Pages Navigation Menu

The Stars Of Jenifa’s Diary Perform Their Christmas Song

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The cast of Jenifa’s Diary have teamed up with the production crew of the hit TV series, Scene One Productions to appreciate their fans and audience with a fun Christmas song. Directed by JJC SKILLZ, the video also features some of the new signing to the new S.O.P Records.

