The Thieves Must Get The Justice They Deserve

A prominent Nigerian was reported to have said that the nation’s public office holders steal what they don’t need. How true. We are compelled to reflect on this situation after the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed to journalists that the Federal government has listed measures designed to strengthen the anti-corruption fight to include the establishment of the Presidential Committee on Asset Recovery and the Asset Tracing; setting up of an Asset Register; and the Whistle Blower Policy. He also said that the Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption is working with relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), especially the National Bureau of Statistics to improve data collection on corruption indicators generally.

With the unfolding of events in the early days of this administration, it had become clear that the horrendous looting spree of the national treasury was far more pervasive than imagined. Like in a bad dream, the nation was engulfed in shock disbelief as it was revealed that a former National Security Adviser and a few others helped themselves to a whopping $2.2 billion meant for arms procurement. Media reports also indicated that about $15 million was seized from the former First Lady who had the brazen effrontery to threaten legal action against the government. Before these recent putrid revelations, we had the case of a director who was arraigned and convicted for defrauding the nation of N33 billion in pension funds. The list of this mindboggling thievery is endless as if the looters were in some kind of insane competition.

We recall the tear-inducing reactions to complaints about the atrocious indulgent proclivities of public officials in acts of official misconduct. Such complaints received frustrating benign neglect. Something like, ‘yes we did it, what are you going to do about it?’ While the roguery was going on, workers were told that there was no money to pay the N18, 000 minimum wage; most strategic infrastructure like roads, power and housing were either in short supply or in an advanced stage of decay, pensioners died waiting to be paid their entitlements while the education and health sectors had almost collapsed. In the face of this near national failure, corruption was strutting the stage in regal opulence.

Until the Muhammadu Buhari administration came on the scene, almost all of these deliberate acts of malfeasance were swept under the carpet. Or at best, the culprit, as in the case of the pension fund director, was given a mere slap on the wrist with a fine of N250, 000. At the peak of public outrage regarding the unbridled acts of impunity by the perpetrators of these economic crimes, Nigerians were regaled with semantics about the difference in the meaning of corruption and stealing. Coming from the President of the country at that time, it was, obviously, the nadir of shamelessness.

Now, a Daniel has come to judgment and Nigerians are demanding the kind of punishment that will discourage anyone in future from dipping their filthy fingers into the public till so recklessly. In our considered opinion, recovering the stolen assets in cash or equivalent must not be an end in itself. The culprits must, in addition, be brought to justice and made to have their day in court. To achieve this, the legal and institutional framework must be strengthened and consolidated. Lamentably, corruption has retarded the socio-economic growth and development of the country. Even worse, it has reduced the image and national pride of Nigeria and her citizens in international fora with rating agencies scoring the country low on the corruption index. All these are changing with the heightened enthusiasm Buhari administration has brought to bear on the campaign to rid the country of sleaze.

We acknowledge that the measures enlisted by the minister, in our assessment, are good. But we urge that they must be implemented coldly and dispassionately regardless of the political or ethnic affiliations of those involved. Anything less will tantamount to driving the anti-corruption train in reverse gear. That will not be acceptable.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

