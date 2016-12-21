Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Thread: After the fire, YABATECH has done nothing for the affected students

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in Education | 0 comments

Last month, there was a fire at the Bakassi hostel in Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH). That fire, according to eyewitnesses, could have been put out by the Fire service men who rushed in to handle the situation, if only they considered coming with sufficient water. Following that incident, there’s a complaint by Mabel Effiong, […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post The Thread: After the fire, YABATECH has done nothing for the affected students appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.