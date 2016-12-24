Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Thread: This is why Igbos are angry about Operation python dance

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in Biafra | 0 comments

“250 Army Road blocks across a five-state geopolitical zone; Over 49 Customs Road blocks across same region; Over 700 Police Road blocks within the same region”, this is what Christmas looks like to the Igbo man returning home for the holidays. An internationally adjudged MOST PEACEFUL part of Nigeria, South East, is flooded with soldiers. […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post The Thread: This is why Igbos are angry about Operation python dance appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.