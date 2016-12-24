The Thread: This is why Igbos are angry about Operation python dance

“250 Army Road blocks across a five-state geopolitical zone; Over 49 Customs Road blocks across same region; Over 700 Police Road blocks within the same region”, this is what Christmas looks like to the Igbo man returning home for the holidays. An internationally adjudged MOST PEACEFUL part of Nigeria, South East, is flooded with soldiers. […]

This post The Thread: This is why Igbos are angry about Operation python dance appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

