Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Wedding Guest: Imade Igbinedion weds Prince Osmond Eweka #IMMZY2016

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in News | 0 comments

It’s a Royal Wedding, Imade Igbinedion weds Prince Osmond Eweka. When two unique souls come together you know it’s a match made in heaven. It’s even more exciting when they’re both considered blue blood. Imade Igbinedion, grand daughter to the Esama of Benin Kingdom found her match in the lineage of the Oba of Benin, […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.