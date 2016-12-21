The Wedding Guest: Imade Igbinedion weds Prince Osmond Eweka #IMMZY2016

It’s a Royal Wedding, Imade Igbinedion weds Prince Osmond Eweka. When two unique souls come together you know it’s a match made in heaven. It’s even more exciting when they’re both considered blue blood. Imade Igbinedion, grand daughter to the Esama of Benin Kingdom found her match in the lineage of the Oba of Benin, […]

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

