“The Wedding Party” Adesua Etomi, Banky W share what makes movie different from previous projects – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
"The Wedding Party" Adesua Etomi, Banky W share what makes movie different from previous projects
Pulse Nigeria
Adesua Etomi and Banky W share what makes "The Wedding Party" different. Banky W talks transition from music to movies. Published: 23.12.2016; Chidumga Izuzu. Print; eMail. An error occurred. Try watching this video on www.youtube.com, or enable …
'THE WEDDING PARTY' SHINES IN CINEMAS
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG