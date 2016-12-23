Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“The Wedding Party” Adesua Etomi, Banky W share what makes movie different from previous projects – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
"The Wedding Party" Adesua Etomi, Banky W share what makes movie different from previous projects
Pulse Nigeria
Adesua Etomi and Banky W share what makes "The Wedding Party" different. Banky W talks transition from music to movies. Published: 23.12.2016; Chidumga Izuzu. Print; eMail. An error occurred. Try watching this video on www.youtube.com, or enable …
'THE WEDDING PARTY' SHINES IN CINEMASThe Nation Newspaper

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.